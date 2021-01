Coca-Cola Company launching new coffee-flavored drinks

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Java junkies may soon have a new option, Coca-Cola. This month, the Coca-Cola Company is launching Coke with Brazilian coffee added.

The new Coke with coffee beverage will come in three flavors: dark blend, vanilla and caramel. It comes in 12 ounce cans with 69 milligrams of caffeine per can.