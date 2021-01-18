DHEC: 2,946 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, eight additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 2,946 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 354,895 with 5,662 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 12,806 test results in the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 23%.

According to the department, 158,232 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.