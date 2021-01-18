Facebook banning new events tied to U.S. and state capitals

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Facebook says it’s monitoring for signs of impending violence and instituting new policies ahead of Inauguration Day. The social media platform says repeat offenders will not be able to stream live video through Wednesday. They also will not be able to create groups, events, or pages.

In a statement Friday, Facebook said it is banning new events tied to the U.S. or state capitals. It’s now reviewing existing inauguration events and removing those that violate its policies.