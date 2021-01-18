Local seniors overwhelmed with covid-19 vaccination appointment process

COLUMBIA (WOLO): It was just last Wednesday when Governor McMaster allowed for all seniors over the age of 70 to make their covid-19 vaccination appointments. But the process of scheduling online or making phone calls has some seniors overwhelmed.

Columbia resident and senior citizen, Elma Shannon said, “when I heard the news, I got very excited. My life could start again.”

Elma says she called DHEC last Wednesday to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine, but got the run-around from health care providers and online services. “I thought it’d be an easy call. I was on the phone for an hour and a half.”

Elma says DHEC referred her to the Prisma Health website. “I was kicked out a couple of times but I kept trying. I did fill out the application, push finish, and it stated we will be in contact with you for an appointment.”

Days later, Elma says she received an email from Prisma Health, not confirming her vaccination appointment, but instead directing her to the CDC website. “CDC sent me to the Vaccine Management System. It kept kicking me out, kicking me out, kicking me out. I got so frustrated, I started to cry.”

That’s why Richland County Councilwoman of District 7, Gretchen Barron set up an event like this one: a one stop drive-thru shop to help seniors navigate the process. “We are registering them for step 1 of a 2 and a half, 3 step process. Someone 75 and older who’s got to register and then register again and then get an appointment, it’s too many steps. We’ve got to simplify this so we can get this shot into as many arms as possible as quickly as possible,”said Barron.

Elma did eventually sign up to receive her vaccination for March 4th, and as more drive-thru vaccination sites begin to open across the state, Elma hopes it provides some relief for her fellow senior citizens. She says, “I’m extremely happy to tell my story because there’s someone else that’s out there that has been through what I’ve been through. You’ve shared the tears.“