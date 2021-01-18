MLK Food Drive-Thru takes donations today

You can honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by giving to families

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While this year’s celebration will be virtual due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you can still help honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy by helping local families in need.

The ‘Honor the Dream Food Drive’ is a drive-thru event set for January 18, 2021, happening from 9-am to 3pm.

If you plan to drive through you can donate at the MLK Park which is located on Greene Street in Columbia, near the United States Postal Service. If you cannot make it out to the event, you can still give with a monetary donation.

Just go to the Harvest Hope Food Bank Website to help them continue to provide meals to families in need during this unprecedented time.