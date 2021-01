More than 20k troops are in place to secure the nation’s capitol

U.S. troops are in place and ready just ahead of the Presidential inaugueration

(CNN) — On a day meant to commemorate Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fight for freedom and equality the United States Capitol is fortified and on high alert.

21 thousand U.S. troops are now in our nation’s capitol. They have all been screened by the F.B.I to prevent against any insider threats.

Karin Caifa is in Washington with the details.