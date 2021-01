South Carolina man wanted in connection with attack on the U.S. Capitol

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Federal court documents show a South Carolina man, Andrew Hatley, is wanted in connection with the attack at the U.S. Capitol. Investigators say he took a selfie of himself in front of a portrait of John C. Calhoun, the pro-slavery former vice president from South Carolina.

Hatley denied being there, but the Department of Justice says cell phone data shows him at the Capitol on January 6.