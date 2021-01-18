We’re Cutting Down Trees – at an Alarming Rate

Deforestation. You’ve heard the term. But what is it actually? Simply put, it’s permanently cutting down trees. And we humans are doing this at an astonishing rate. We’re cutting down the equivalent of a football field every few seconds. Or put another way, roughly 40 football fields every minute of forest is gone – wiped out.

If we keep doing this, we’ll destroy the planet. It’s that simple. Below is an excellent article by Rachel Brown on the entire subject from the history of deforestation, to where we are now, and what we can and need to do going forward.