Columbia Fire issuing mask citations, concerns about Five Points area

COLUMBIA (WOLO): Students have returned to the University of South Carolina and so have scenes of crowded bars. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says he and his team are once again out in full force issuing citations when necessary.

Recent video circulating on social media last weekend, which we’re choosing not to air, shows crowded bars, and no masks in Five Points. “Now that the break is over, people are still not conforming to the ordinance. We actually issued 10 citations on Friday,” said Chief Jenkins.

Chief Jenkins tells us he saw the video online, and says it’s an issue. “One issue that we have on the inside of clubs is the fact that if you’re eating or drinking, you do not have to have a mask on, but one thing people gotta keep in mind is just cause you’re eating and drinking, you still have to social distance.”

We caught up with some University of South Carolina students Tuesday, and asked them if they wear masks when out in public.

UofSC junior, Jack Donofrio said, “I’m wearing a mask. Once we’re sitting down at the table, we’re not getting up. We can take it down. ”

Anna Caviness, UofSC junior said, “I don’t always wear a mask, but when we’re outside walking around I’ll wear a mask, but if I go into the bar I usually take it off.”

“My group’s pretty good about it. As long as we’re not in our room, we’re trying to wear our masks, ” said UofSC junior Anthony Miduri.

Not wearing a mask could cost you a pretty penny, a fine of $100 dollars. Whether or not that price tag plays a role in students masking up, is still up for debate. “I honestly didn’t know that there was that big of a fine,” said Donofrio.

“Yes and no. I wear it regardless, but I think that it’s a good rule to have in place so other people wear theirs,” said Miduri.

This weekend, Chief Jenkins says they’re enforcing the city ordinance with a zero tolerance policy. “We’re gonna have the Fire Marshals out, and they’re gonna be writing citations so I would encourage people to please put your mask on.”