DHEC: 2,570 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 2,570 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of cases in the Palmetto State 357,508 with 5,673 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 10,773 test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 23.9%

According to the department, 163,800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.