Frank Martin back on the bench as the Gamecocks face #19 Missouri

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Frank Martin will be back on the bench Tuesday night when the Gamecock men’s basketball team takes on #19 Missouri. Martin missed the LSU game last Saturday because he had COVID-19. Martin tested positive for the virus on January 7.

The Gamecocks have won two of their last three games entering Tuesday’s match up, but look for their first win against a top 25 opponent this season.