Grab your lottery tickets! The Mega Millions jackpot jumps again

Mega Millions jackpot jumped to $865 Million dollars, Powerball is Wednesday

(CNN) Just like last week, big money is up for grabs as those

two giant jackpots just keep growing and people keep buying them up.

The Mega millions jackpot is at $865-million dollars for Wednesday night, January 19, 2021.

The winning numbers are :

10- 19 -26 -28-50 Mega Ball 16

If you were a winner Wednesday, The Powerball jackpot is now at $730-million dollars and you have another chance at the jackpot Thursday night.

Good luck to everyone who played and remember you still have time to buy your tickets for tomorrows Powerball drawing.