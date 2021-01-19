Law enforcement looking for Chester County attempted murder suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Law enforcement officers are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder in Chester County. Authorities say 42-year-old Robert Lamont Brown is wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of unlawful neglect.

Officials say these charges stem from an incident that occurred on May 16, 2020, in which a shooting incident occurred at the Chester Heights II apartment complex. Law enforcement says Brown is also wanted for failure to register as a sex offender in Chester County.

Authorities describe Brown as 6-feet-tall Black man who weighs 230 lbs. Authorities say Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com. Authorities say your tip could earn a cash reward if it leads to an arrest.