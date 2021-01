Rep. Rutherford’s office vandalized on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

1/4 (Courtesy: Rep. Todd Rutherford/Facebook) Rep. Rutherford's law office vandalized.

2/4 (Courtesy: Rep. Todd Rutherford/Twitter) Glass door of Rep. Rutherford's law office on Park Street smashed in.

3/4 (Courtesy: Rep. Todd Rutherford/Facebook) Rep. Todd Rutherford's law office vandalized.

4/4 (Courtesy: Rep. Todd Rutherford/Facebook) Threatening letter sent to Rep. Todd Rutherford's office.







COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Representative Todd Rutherford says his law office was vandalized on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The lawmaker posted photos showing the windows were smashed in at his law office on Park Street.

According to Representative Rutherford, his office received a threat in the mail with no return address last week.

No arrests have been made.