SCHP seeking information about October hit and run that left a man dead

1/3 Image0 Victim of fatal hit and run Courtesy: South Carolina Highway Patrol

2/3 BMW Example 1 Example of the vehicle involved in the hit and run. Courtesy: South Carolina Highway Patrol

3/3 BMW Example 2 Example of the vehicle involved in the hit and run. Courtesy: South Carolina Highway Patrol





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for information about an October hit and run that left a man dead. Authorities say, on October 18, 2020 at approximately 4:30 a.m., a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the side of the road on US-21 near Regent Parkway in York County. Authorities say the pedestrian died as a result of his injuries. and the driver fled the scene.

Authorities say the vehicle involved is a black BMW 5 series in a model year around 2004-2010. Officials say the vehicle left the scene, heading north towards I-77 and Carowinds. Officials say the vehicle should have damage to the driver’s side, with the mirror on that side missing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 or 877-409-4321. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.