What Does Mars Sound Like?
Scientists have several ideas on what things sound like on Mars, but we really don’t know. That will hopefully soon change. Next month, NASA will land a spacecraft called “Perseverance” with microphones on board. Fingers crossed! You can read the whole story here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/elizabethhowell1/2021/01/18/martian-sounds-may-surprise-us-after-a-rover-lands-microphones-there/?sh=412c940c7b6e&utm_source=TWITTER&utm_medium=social&utm_content=4418364329&utm_campaign=sprinklrForbesScience