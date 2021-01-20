Consumer News: Gas prices continue to rise, new Kroger shopping carts and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Gas prices are on the rise this week. Prices in Columbia have jumped 7.7 cents per gallon in the past week, according to Gas Buddy. Drivers in the Midlands are now paying an average $2.15 per gallon. The national average is up nearly at nickel at $2.38 per gallon.

Kroger is testing a new smart grocery cart that lets shoppers skip the check-out line. The cart is nicknamed “KroGo.” It’s equipped with a card reader, which allows shoppers to pay at the cart itself instead of waiting at the register. The cart also has a scale for items sold by weight. The cart is currently being tested at a store in Cincinnati, where Kroger is based.

The Better Business Bureau is warning Americans to be careful when buying inauguration memorabilia online. The BBB says if you’re looking for Inauguration Day souvenirs, be aware of possible counterfeit merchandise. The BBB says before you buy online, look for reliability and privacy seals of approval and to make sure any website you are on is a secure one.

Netflix has now surpassed 200 million subscribers around the world. The company started in 1997 as a rental company that sent DVD’s in the mail. Even with all the streaming competition out there, Netflix said it recorded the biggest year of paid membership growth ever. The company says it expects to break even this year, which is a huge win considering how much money has gone into producing content.