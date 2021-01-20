Deputies arrest suspect accused of smashing church windows

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – A Dorchester County man has been arrested in connection with $5,000 in damages done to a church in Orangeburg County.

Richard Mathews, 29, of St. George, faces charges of malicious injury to a place of worship, trespassing, breaking into a motor vehicle and malicious injury to personal property.

The incident happened back on August 26 at a Holly Hill church.

New Galilee Christian Church members said they had discovered a stained-glass window had been smashed and a window on the church’s van was also broken.

A window in the front door was also smashed and a cinder block was found inside.

The Sheriff’s Office says security video shows a shirt-less male walking around multiple times after having slept in the van for several hours.

Bond was set on Mathews at $10,587 during a hearing held Wednesday.