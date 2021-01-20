DHEC: 3,567 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 56 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 3,567 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 56 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the state’s total number of cases 362,451 with 5,729 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 14,331 test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 24.9%.

According to the department, 172,975 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.