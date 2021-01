DHEC looking for qualified volunteers to administer COVID-19 vaccines

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is looking for volunteers to help administer COVID-19 vaccines across the state. DHEC says they are looking for medical or administrative professionals to help with the state’s vaccination effort.

If you would like to volunteer, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine/covid-19-vaccination-volunteers.