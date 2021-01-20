Prisma Health to offer in-person COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling assistance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolinians 70-years-old and above will soon be able to receive in-person assistance for scheduling their COVID-19 vaccine. On Wednesday, Prisma Health announced that they are offering appointment assistance for those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The assistance will be available at Prisma’s vaccination centers.

Prisma says the move comes in response to the challenges they have seen those 70 and up going through, as they attempt to schedule vaccine appointments.

Prisma says the appointment assistance will come on a first-come, first-served basis, and warns of potential long lines due to high demand.

“We are extremely pleased in the interest in our community for individuals age 70+ in the COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Dr. Saria Saccocio, chief ambulatory medical officer for Prisma Health and co-chair of its COVID-19 Task Force. “We continue to fine-tune our processes to accommodate as many of our senior citizens who need assistance in scheduling their vaccine appointments, as well as those with confirmed appointments.”

Prisma also says they are working on developing a toolkit to help those interested schedule their vaccine appointments.

Currently, Prisma says the best way to schedule your appointment is to do it online. For assistance, you can call 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762).

For a look at who is eligible to receive the vaccine, visit scdhec.gov/sites/default/files/Library/CR-012873.pdf.