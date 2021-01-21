DHEC: 3,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 39 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 3,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 366,149 with 5,768 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 13,734 test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 24.5%.

According to the department, 190,191 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.