Driver killed after vehicle hits utility pole, overturns on Hermitage Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on Hermitage Road around 9:35 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2002 Toyota four door ran off the left side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.

Authorities say the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim.