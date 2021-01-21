Vice President Harris swears in three new senators, as chamber control shifts to the Democrats

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After her inauguration, Vice President Kamala Harris took her first action in the U.S. Senate by swearing in three new senators, giving control of the chamber to the Democrats. The new senators include Democrats Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock, who won runoffs in Georgia.

Former California Secretary of State Alex Padilla has been appointed to Harris’ former seat. Harris was a Senator from California before she resigned to become the vice president.