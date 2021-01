California teenage girl earns the honor of Eagle Scout

One teenager was determined to prove that being an Eagle Scout was more than just a dream

CNN– A dream has come true for a teenager in California, who became an Eagle Scout this week, but this Boy Scout, isn’t a boy at all. She’s actually a girl who says she was following in the steps of her brother. Her main goal was to prove, girls can do everything boys can do.

Gilbert Magallon has the story.