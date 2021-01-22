CPD: Shooting investigation on Millwood Avenue at Short Street

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department says they are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Millwood Avenue at Short Street Friday.

Police say the shooting happened after 6 a.m.

According to investigators, there are no injuries.

Officials say they closed the road for a bit to gather more evidence.

According to police, they are looking to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

