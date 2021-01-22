DHEC: 3,528 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 23 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 3,528 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 369,782 with 5,791 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 12,418 test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 28.4%.

According to the department, 211,789 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

