DHEC to set up call line dedicated to scheduling vaccine appointments

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Starting next week, there will be some new resources available for those wanting to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Interim Director Dr. Brannon Traxler announced a vaccine call line will be set up with about 100 operators working only on vaccine scheduling. She added that is finalizing an update to its online scheduling program.

Dr. Traxler also took time to urge people who have received their first shot to make sure they get their second shot.

DHEC says nearly 270,000 appointments have been scheduled for vaccinations.