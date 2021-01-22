Flight attendants’ union praises President Biden’s new mask mandate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A flight attendants’ union is praising President Biden for his new mask mandate. The president signed an executive order that requires people to wear masks on airplanes, trains, ships and buses.

The Association of Flight Attendants CWA reacted to the mandate, stating that it welcomed the president’s approach to “crushing the virus.” The AFA first called for a mask mandate on airports back in April of last year, but it never materialized.