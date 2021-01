Russia open to extending nuclear treaty, pending details

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Russia says it welcomes the Biden administration’s proposal on extending the nuclear treaty, but their decision on the proposal will depend on details. The White House press secretary said the Biden administration is prepared to work with Russia on the new start treaty.

New START stands for new strategic arms reduction treaty. The U.S. wants a five year extension to the treaty that is set to expire on February 5.