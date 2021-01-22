SC Rep. Rice swaps first class seat with Georgetown military police officer in training

Congressman Tom Rice swapped his first class seat with a military police officer in training Georgetown on Thursday.

Rice took to Facebook to say that since he flies so often, airlines often bump him to first class. When that happens, he said he looks for a soldier or veteran to trade seats.

On Thursday, Rice found a recruit from Georgetown to swap seats with!

His post said the following:

“Those of you who read my page often will know that Because I fly so often, the Airline often bumps me to first class. When that happens, I look for a soldier or veteran to trade seats.

Let me introduce you to Brandon Gary. Brandon grew up in Georgetown, Graduated Georgetown High School, and headed off to boot camp in August. Brandon just completed Advanced Individual Training at Ft Leavenworth, Kansas. He is training to be a military police officer. He is headed home for a little much deserved leave.

I asked Brandon what he missed most about home, and without a moments hesitation, he said: SLEEPING LATE! Well maybe he’ll catch a few winks in first class.

Welcome home, Brandon. Thank you for your service to our country.