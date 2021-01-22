Sumter man accused of taking scrap metal from a business and selling it to another for profit

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man who took scrap metal from a business and sold it to another business for personal profit. Deputies say the scrap metal, taken from a business on the 700 block of Industrial Road, is valued at a total of $850,758.30.

Officials say 42-year-old Samuel Terence Prescott Jr. sold the scrap metal from 2017-January 7, 2021.

Deputies say Prescott has been charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more and criminal conspiracy.

