Bernie Sanders meme sweatshirts sell out quickly, with proceeds going to charity

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The iconic Bernie Sanders meme is entering the fashion game. The senator from Vermont’s campaign store is selling sweatshirts featuring the photo that inspired countless memes on social media.

The black crew neck sweatshirt is made in the United States and retails for $45, but it is currently sold out, so it may take awhile to fill any future orders.

All proceeds will go to charities, including Meals on Wheels in Vermont.