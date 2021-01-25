DHEC: 2,736 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, five additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 2,736 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the state 379,775 with 5,920 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 10,798 coronavirus test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 25.3%.

According to the department, 277,258 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.