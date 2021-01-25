Explore the education options for your child in the SC Virtual School Choice Fair Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Families interested in exploring options in education can take part in the South Carolina Virtual School Choice Fair this week. It takes place this Wednesday at 11 a.m. during South Carolina School Choice Week. Governor Henry McMaster’s official proclamation of the week will be presented during the fair.

The free event will feature information about private schools and magnet schools as well as home schooling and charter schools.

You will need to register ahead of time. A link to register can be found on their website.