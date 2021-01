Scientists have come up with a visual to show us how much ice has melted (on average) each year from 1994 to 2017. It’s a lot. And it’s accelerating. It’s roughly the size of the ice cube below pictured next to New York City. Here’s a tweet from Andy Shepherd @AndyShep_CPOM

Earth has lost 28 trillion (metric) tons of ice since the 1990’s – thats a 10 km cube of ice per year. And the rate has increased over time. You can read our assessment here https:// tc.copernicus.org/articles/15/23 3/2021/

