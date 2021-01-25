Officials looking for endangered person from Greenville County

William Roberts

William Roberts' truck.



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Authorities with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person. Officials say 84-year-old William Roberts was last seen on Camelback Road in Greenville on Sunday night at 11:30 p.m.

Authorities describe Roberts as a white man who is 6’1″ tall, weighs approximately 165 lbs., has brown eyes and gray hair. Officials say he might be wearing blue jeans.

According to officials, Roberts was spotted at a Shell gas station off exit 38 in Enoree around 4:10 a.m. Authorities say Roberts drives a white 2007 Toyota Tundra with license plate “158567W.”

Anyone with information about Roberts’ location is asked to call 911.