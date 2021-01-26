2020 South Carolina Weather Year in Reveiw

The South Carolina State Climatology Office has published the 2020 Weather Year in Review. A few things stand out.

1) It was the 5th warmest year on record

2) Coastal flooding continues to happen more and more often as sea level rises

3) 62 tornadoes touched down, making it the second busiest year on record

4) It was the 6th wettest year on record

Here’s a link to the whole report: https://www.dnr.sc.gov/climate/sco/ClimateData/yearly/cli_sc2020review.pdf