Apple warns customers that iPhone 12 devices could interfere with pacemakers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Apple is warning customers that its smartphones could interfere with medical devices, including pacemakers. The notice published on Apple’s support page specifically warns users about magnets inside all four iPhone 12 models, as well as MagSafe charging accessories.

In the update, Apple said that medical devices can contain sensors that may react to magnets or radio waves that come in close proximity. The company recommends keeping iPhones and MagSafe chargers a safe distance away from medical devices, which it defines as more than six inches apart, or 15 inches apart when wirelessly charging.