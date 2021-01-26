DHEC: 1,993 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 24 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,993 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional deaths in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 381,812 with 5,944 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 9,181 test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 21.7%.

According to the department, 281,277 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Palmetto State so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.