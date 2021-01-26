The world remembers Kobe Bryant, one year after his tragic death

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– People across the world are remembering Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others, as Tuesday marks the one year anniversary since they died in a helicopter crash.

Despite the passing of time, teammates and loved ones say they are still coming to terms with the loss. Several times during last season’s victorious playoff and NBA Finals run, the Lakers wore their “Black Mamba” jerseys to commemorate Bryant and his daughter.