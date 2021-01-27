Consumer News: Import alert on hand sanitizer, record low numbers at the airport and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Food and Drug Administration has placed alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico on a countrywide import alert. They say some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol. According to the FDA, methanol can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin. It can also be life-threatening if ingested. The FDA says sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until they review the products’ safety.

Southwest Airlines is joining Delta Airlines in banning emotional support pets on it’s flights. Starting March 1, they will only allow trained service dogs to fly with their owners. Southwest says if you have a service dog, you will have to show proper forms and documentation for the animal.

Speaking of flying, the number of people on commercial airlines has hit a six month low. The TSA says less than half a million passengers were screened at U.S. airports on Tuesday. That figure hasn’t dipped below 500,000 since the 4 of July in 2020.

Although less people have been flying due to the pandemic, TSA agents reported they confiscated more than 3,200 guns from passengers last year and 83% of those guns were reportedly loaded. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta had the most firearms discovered with 2020. Dallas Fort Worth Airport came in second with 176 guns. The TSA says it found about 10 firearms per million passengers screened last year, which is a record rate, compared to about five firearms per million passengers screened in 2019.