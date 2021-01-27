DHEC: 2,621 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 88 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 2,621 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 88 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 384,556 with 6,030 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 10,470 test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 25%.

According to the department, 297,453 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.