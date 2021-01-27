Driver dies after hitting several trees on SC Highway 70 in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead after a collision on SC Highway 70 on Tuesday.

Troopers say it happened near Fogle Pond Road at 8:50 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2008 Nissan Armada ran off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

After hitting the ditch, authorities say the vehicle overturned and hit several trees.

Highway Patrol says the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the victim as Highway Patrol continues to investigate.