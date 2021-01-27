New report ranks SC 10th in the nation for vaccine administration

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new national report shows South Carolina ranks among the top in the nation for how quickly the state is getting vaccines into people’s arms. South Carolina is ranked 10th in the nation for giving 61% of the total doses of vaccines received.

The National Becker Report uses data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, based on the total number of shots given, out of total doses received.

Until enough vaccines are available for everyone, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says to continue wearing your mask and social distancing.