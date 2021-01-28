RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) — Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh is joining the fight against the spread of COVID-19 by holding a series of free COVID-19 testing and mask giveaway events.

Residents can receive a COVID-19 test and face coverings will be available first come, first serve at the free, drive-thru events.

“It’s important for us to facilitate opportunities for our community to know their status,” said Pugh, who represents District 2.

The events are scheduled through April on the second Saturday of each month in Blythewood and the last Saturday of each month in St. Andrews:

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday Feb. 13, March 13, April 10 at Doko Manor Park, 100 Alvina Hagood Circle

9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday Jan. 30, Feb. 27, March 27, April 24 at St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road, Columbia

The events are part of a larger effort to help residents follow Richland County’s mask requirement, which requires most people older than 10 to wear face coverings in public.

For more information on the mask ordinance and upcoming testing and mask distribution events in Richland County, visit www.richlandcountysc.gov/facemasks.