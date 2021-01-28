DHEC: 2,934 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SC, death count updated after system upgrade caused delay

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 2,934 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 226 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State 387,603 with 6,235 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC a system upgrade had caused a delay in the reporting of deaths. The department says this has now been fixed, causing the high number of deaths reported Thursday.

DHEC says they received 9,226 test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 31.8%.

According to the department, 328,801 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.