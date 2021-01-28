DHEC: COVID-19 variant originally discovered in South Africa detected in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the COVID-19 variant originally detected in South Africa has been detected in South Carolina. Officials say the two cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant are the first to be discovered in the United States.

“The arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 variant in our state is an important reminder to all South Carolinians that the fight against this deadly virus is far from over,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Interim Public Health Director. “While more COVID-19 vaccines are on the way, supplies are still limited. Every one of us must recommit to the fight by recognizing that we are all on the front lines now. We are all in this together.”

Health officials say they were first notified Wednesday night of the variant being detected, via the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DHEC also says they tested samples from January 25 as part of their random testing for variants, and they discovered another case of the variant. Officials say the cases are not known to be related with one detected in the Lowcountry and the other in the Pee Dee area.

Authorities say this variant has been discovered in more than 30 countries, but these are the first to be confirmed in the U.S.

“We know that viruses mutate to live and live to mutate,” Dr. Traxler said. “That’s why it’s critical that we all continue to do our part by taking small actions that make a big difference. These include wearing our masks, staying at least six feet apart from others, avoiding large crowds, washing our hands, getting tested often, and when we can, getting vaccinated. These are the best tools for preventing the spread of the virus, no matter the strain.”

Experts say existing vaccines work to protect against the variant, even if we don’t know exactly how effective they are.

DHEC says they will host a media briefing on Thursday afternoon.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.