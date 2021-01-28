Prisma Health accepting limited walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations, announce new recovery units

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is now accepting limited walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations, but only while supplies last. The health system had previously stopped allowing walk-ins because of a lower than expected vaccine supply.

Those who are eligible include people in phase 1a who need their first dose. It also includes people who need their second doses.

Prisma Health also announced new COVID-19 recovery units. It’s encouraging news for patients and staff at hospitals that are overwhelmed. 125 nurses and 20 National Guard members are ready for Prisma’s initial recovery units. The Tuomey hospital site opened Wednesday, and a 12 bed site at Prisma Baptist in Columbia could open as soon as next week.