Prisma Health hosts town hall to answer common vaccine questions

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health held a town hall Thursday afternoon to answer common questions and concerns people have about the coronavirus vaccine. The town hall took place virtually on the medical group’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

Doctors say they are trying to vaccinate as many people as possible, but the supplies are limited.

On Wednesday, Prisma announced it will once again accept walk-in appointments at its vaccine distribution sites for those who qualify as part of phase 1a.